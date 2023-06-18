‘Lokayukta functions like a watchdog’
June 18, 2023

Public can still file grievances tomorrow; Officers told to furnish required information

Mysore/Mysuru: Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra has said: “Karnataka Lokayukta is functioning like a watchdog and will initiate action against the erring Officers in the system.” Justice Phaneendra addressed the Officers before receiving grievances from the public at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall in city yesterday.

“It is due to the Officers of various Departments who show laxity while discharging their duty that the errors are cropping up, prompting the people to complain to Lokayukta in anticipation of justice. The Officers should show transparency in their work, besides being honest and judicious in their job. The Lokayukta will file a case, when the Legislative and Executive deviate from the path and violate law,” warned Justice Phaneendra.

The people inevitably knock at the doors of Lokayukta, when there is a deliberate delay in getting the works done. The Lokayukta has so far completed the process of receiving public grievances in seven districts of the State, added Justice Phaneendra.

“Lokayukta is an independent body and the Officers and general public should be aware of law. They should also have a knowledge on the jurisdiction of Lokayukta and the powers vested to initiate action. Lokayukta doesn’t have powers to act against private bodies and retired persons. Even the cases against banks, cases under trial at Court and the request for reviewing  the Court orders doesn’t fall under the purview of Lokayukta,” clarified Justice Phaneendra.

81 grievances heard

Upa Lokayuka Justice Phaneendra, who heard the grievances of 81 people from 10 am to 5 pm, will be receiving the remaining grievances tomorrow (June 19). Of the total grievances, eight cases come under the ambit of Lokayukta, 17 under Upa Lokayukta, four under District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and two under others. 

The Upa Lokayukta directed the heads of all the Departments to be present in the meeting tomorrow and furnish the required information without fail.

113 cases booked

A total of 113 cases have been booked during the receiving of public grievances by                                Upa Lokayukta.

Jail for false complaints

Upa Lokayukta Justice Phaneendra has warned of prevailing law in Lokayukta under which the complainants who file false cases without any substantiating documents, shall be awarded one year imprisonment. It is to teach a lesson to those who have a habit of filing complaints with misleading information.

