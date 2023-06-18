Gruha Jyothi: Slow server hits process of online applications

June 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Technical glitches marred the online process of uploading applications for Gruha Jyothi scheme to avail the benefit of free 200 units of power, one of the five guarantees announced by Congress Government in its election manifesto, on its opening day, at KarnatakaOne and MysoreOne centres, in the city this morning.

As the server went kaput, the people who had gathered to file the application through Seva Sindhu portal from 11 am, at KarnatakaOne and MysoreOne Centres at various parts of the district had to return home disappointed. Those who tried to upload the application on mobile phone or laptop from the comfort of their houses also faced the same problem.

There are 46 centres including KarnatakaOne, MysoreOne and franchises in the district including 16 in the city and 30 in rural parts of the district. The city has six KarnatakaOne and MysoreOne centres on Seshadri Iyer Road, Nazarbad, Siddarthanagar, Jayanagar, Gokulam and Ramakrishnanagar. That apart, there are 10 franchise holders in the city. In the rural parts, six Government-owned centres are functioning, apart from 24 franchises.

Three dedicated desks have been set up at each centre to upload the applications. The applicants will have to provide the RR number, Aadhaar details and cellphone number to upload the application, which takes not less than two minutes. The service charge of Rs. 20 will be collected towards each applications.

Apart from these centres, the applications can also be submitted at Nada Kacheris, Gram Panchyats and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Offices too.

When Star of Mysore enquired with CESC authorities, it was learnt that the overload has slowed the pace of server and will take some time to restore the condition.