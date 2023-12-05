Lokayukta raid on Government First Grade College lecturer in city
December 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a complaint of owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income, Lokayukta Police raided the house and various other property linked to a Government First Grade College lecturer in the city early this morning.

Mahadeva Swamy, a lecturer at Government First Grade College, Nanjangud and resident of Gurukula Layout near J.P. Nagar Outer Ring Road, in Mysuru, was at home when a team of Lokayukta Policemen knocked on his door at about 6 am, catching him off-guard.

Simultaneous raids were conducted on his house and 10 other places including his work place (Government First Grade College, Nanjangud) and offices and business allegedly linked to him —  1. M.S. Infratech, 2. Gurukula Credit Cooperative Society Limited, 3. Gurukula Academy School at Gurukula Layout and 4. Steel Shops at i) Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, ii) Nanjangud, iii) KR Nagar, iv) Mandya, v) Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk and vi) Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

Most of the assets belonging to Mahadeva Swamy are either in his name or that of his wife, the details of which are still being ascertained. The searches were still on at all these places, with some of the documents seized from them, at the time of going to the Press.

The raids were carried out under the guidance of Suresh Babu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lokayukta, Mysuru Division and executed by several teams led by Dy.SPs Krishnaiah and Malathesh from Mysuru, Pavan Kumar from Madikeri, Mathew Thomas from Chamarajanagar and Suneel Kumar from Mandya. Lokayukta Police Inspectors Lokesh, Umesh, Jayarathna, Roopa, Ravikumar, Shashidhar and Byathre Gowda and staff also took part in conducting the raids.

