Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai; moving to Andhra

December 5, 2023

Tamil Nadu Government recently spent Rs. 4,000 crore on storm water drains

Chennai: Cyclone Michaung is wreaking havoc in Chennai and its adjacent districts since yesterday, causing widespread disruptions due to incessant rainfall and flooding. The city saw power outages and internet disruptions, with heavy rains and strong winds persisting throughout the region. Today, the cyclone is moving towards Andhra Pradesh.

Dramatic scenes unfolded with parked cars submerged in water near high-rise apartments and people wading through waist-deep water on main roads. Rescue operations were underway to assist the worst-affected individuals, transporting them to safety via boats. These distressing visuals have circulated widely since yesterday, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Powerful winds uprooted trees across Tamil Nadu, impacting the daily lives. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remain on high alert as the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall today, bringing with it a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Both States saw heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal escalated into Cyclone Michaung, predicted to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Coastal Tamil Nadu, including areas from the IT Corridor to suburban and city localities, experienced heavy rain and strong winds. The downpour resulted in widespread destruction, confining large populations indoors throughout the day.

People living in core city areas like Mambalam, Mylapore, and Kodambakkam complained that their cars were floating in the flood water outside their homes or inside their apartment complexes, raising questions about the preparedness of the civic agencies and the State Government which recently spent Rs. 4,000 crore on storm water drains.

Videos depicting over a dozen cars floating in floodwaters near a high-rise building in Pallikaranai went viral, emphasising the extensive impact of Cyclone Michaung. Questions about the adequacy of infrastructure and disaster preparedness have been raised as residents grapple with the aftermath.