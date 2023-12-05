Government Departments owe Rs.600 crore to CESC

December 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) battles to shore up its revenues, it has been discovered that various Government Departments owe the State-run Power company more than a whopping Rs. 600 crore.

The CESC covers five districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu.

Many Government Departments such as Education, RDPR, Irrigation and Water Resources, Municipal Administration, PWD, Agriculture, Forest, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fisheries, Sericulture, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Food and Civil Supplies, Law, Local bodies, Excise, Home, Textiles, Transport, Labour, etc., are the major defaulters and collectively owe CESC Rs.600 crore. The main defaulter is Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) with outstanding dues running upto Rs.112 crore, followed by ZP with Rs. 110 crore and Mandya’s MySugar factory with Rs.40 crore.

The CESC’s attempts to get its dues have hit a road block with the defaulter Departments saying that they are unable to pay the electricity bills due to lack of grants and they are in touch with the Government for clearing power bill dues.

Meanwhile, CESC authorities, who are concerned over mounting dues of Government Departments, have expressed helplessness as the Departments are meant for public service and they cannot cut off power supplies for payment defaults.