Government Departments owe Rs.600 crore to CESC
News

Government Departments owe Rs.600 crore to CESC

December 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) battles to shore up its revenues, it has been discovered that various Government Departments owe the State-run Power company more than a whopping Rs. 600 crore.

The CESC covers five districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu.

Many Government Departments such as Education, RDPR, Irrigation and Water Resources, Municipal Administration, PWD, Agriculture, Forest, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fisheries, Sericulture, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Food and Civil Supplies, Law, Local bodies, Excise, Home, Textiles, Transport, Labour, etc., are the major defaulters and collectively owe CESC Rs.600 crore. The main defaulter is Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) with outstanding dues running upto Rs.112 crore, followed by ZP with Rs. 110 crore and Mandya’s MySugar factory with Rs.40 crore.

The CESC’s attempts to get its dues have hit a road block with the defaulter Departments saying that they are unable to pay the electricity bills due to lack of grants and they are in touch with the Government for clearing power bill dues.

Meanwhile, CESC authorities, who are concerned over mounting dues of Government Departments, have expressed helplessness as the Departments are meant for public service and they cannot cut off power supplies for payment defaults.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching