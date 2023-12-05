Woman, two daughters drown in river near Srimangala
News

Woman, two daughters drown in river near Srimangala

December 5, 2023

Srimangala (South Kodagu): A woman and her two daughters were drowned in Kutiyala River, which flows adjacent to a coffee estate near Srimangala on Saturday.

The deceased are coffee estate owner and a representative of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) Ashvini (48), her daughters Nikhita (21) and Navya (18). Though they were drowned on Saturday, the incident came to light on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ashvini and her daughters left home at Hudikeri village on a scooter but did not return home even on Sunday. As their pet dog was barking and making weird sounds due to hunger, the neighbours came to the house only to find the door locked. They then tried calling the mobile phones but the phones were switched off and not reachable.

Assuming that Ashvini and her daughters may have gone to their estate at Hysodlur village near Igunda, the neighbours along with a few villagers went to the coffee estate and found the scooter parked there. When they went around the estate, they found the dress of Navya and slippers of the three on the banks of Kotiyala River. Suspecting something wrong, the villagers lodged a complaint with Srimangala Police.

The Police, who rushed to the spot along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, conducted a search operation to trace the bodies and managed to fish out the three bodies on Sunday evening.

Ashvini’s husband works at a hotel in Mysuru and on receiving information, he rushed to                         the village.

Villagers said that Ashvini and her family members were happy and leading a normal life. Though there are no witnesses to tell how the tragedy took place, only Navya’s dress was found on the banks while Ashvini and Nikitha were found wearing their dress.

READ ALSO  Elephant tramples man to death in South Kodagu

It is suspected that Navya may have drowned while having a bath and Ashvini and Nikitha, in their attempt to save Navya from drowning, may have also got drowned, Police sources said.

Srimangala Police, who have registered a case, are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause for the deaths.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching