Woman, two daughters drown in river near Srimangala

December 5, 2023

Srimangala (South Kodagu): A woman and her two daughters were drowned in Kutiyala River, which flows adjacent to a coffee estate near Srimangala on Saturday.

The deceased are coffee estate owner and a representative of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) Ashvini (48), her daughters Nikhita (21) and Navya (18). Though they were drowned on Saturday, the incident came to light on Sunday.

On Saturday, Ashvini and her daughters left home at Hudikeri village on a scooter but did not return home even on Sunday. As their pet dog was barking and making weird sounds due to hunger, the neighbours came to the house only to find the door locked. They then tried calling the mobile phones but the phones were switched off and not reachable.

Assuming that Ashvini and her daughters may have gone to their estate at Hysodlur village near Igunda, the neighbours along with a few villagers went to the coffee estate and found the scooter parked there. When they went around the estate, they found the dress of Navya and slippers of the three on the banks of Kotiyala River. Suspecting something wrong, the villagers lodged a complaint with Srimangala Police.

The Police, who rushed to the spot along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, conducted a search operation to trace the bodies and managed to fish out the three bodies on Sunday evening.

Ashvini’s husband works at a hotel in Mysuru and on receiving information, he rushed to the village.

Villagers said that Ashvini and her family members were happy and leading a normal life. Though there are no witnesses to tell how the tragedy took place, only Navya’s dress was found on the banks while Ashvini and Nikitha were found wearing their dress.

It is suspected that Navya may have drowned while having a bath and Ashvini and Nikitha, in their attempt to save Navya from drowning, may have also got drowned, Police sources said.

Srimangala Police, who have registered a case, are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause for the deaths.