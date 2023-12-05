SSLC, II PU exam provisional time-table announced

December 5, 2023

Bengaluru: With the annual exams of SSLC and II PUC (2023-24) just a few months away, the Department of School Education and Literacy has announced the provisional time-table for the exams.

As per the announcement published in the Department website, the SSLC exams (2023-24) will be held from Mar.25 to Apr.6, 2024, spanning 13 days and the II PU exams from Mar.2 to Mar.22, 2024, spanning 21 days.

The Department has invited objections , if any, from students, parents and members of the public regarding the provisional time-table. The objections, along with justification, can be filed till Dec.15, 2023.

The SSLC exam will start with First Language paper on Mar.25 and end on Apr.6, 2024, with Second Language paper (English and Kannada).

The II PU exam will commence on Mar.2 with Kannada and Arabic language papers and end with Economics paper on Mar.22.