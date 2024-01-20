Lorry owners call off strike
Mysore/Mysuru: The indefinite Lorry strike launched  by the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners Association urging the Government to repeal the new law in respect of hit-and-run cases, has been called off with effect from last midnight.

As per the new law, drivers who cause serious and fatal road accidents and run away without informing the Authorities (Known as hit-and-run cases) face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a penalty of Rs. 7 lakh, which Lorry Owners and driver Unions have termed as draconian in nature.

The strike was called off in the city and district after G.R. Shanmukhappa, President of the Federation of Lorry Owners and Agents Association held telephonic talks with the Mysuru District Lorry owners and Drivers Union President B. Kodandaramu and office-bearer Abdul Khader Shahid, following which Kodandaramu held an emergency meeting last night, following which the truckers strike, which began from midnight of Jan. 17, was called off. However, Kodandaramu said that the truckers will resume the strike if the Union Government does not repeal the law as agreed.

