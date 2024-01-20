Ram Mandir idol consecration in Ayodhya: Two-day programmes by Avadhoota Datta Peetha

January 20, 2024

Mammoth procession of Sri Rama idols tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: As the devotees of Bhagavan Sri Ramachandra await with a bated breath for the magnificent Sri Rama Temple to be consecrated in Ayodhya on Monday, 22nd January 2024, Avadhoota Datta Peetha, under the guidance of Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, has organised two events to celebrate this historical and joyous occasion.

On Sunday, 21st January at 9 am, a mammoth procession of the idols of Sri Rama will be brought in decorated chariots led by Bhajan singers, Nadaswara, Vedaghosha, drummers and devotees singing in praise of Lord Rama. This is the symbolic representation of Sri Rama entering Ayodhya. This grand procession in Mysuru city will start from Kesare Rama Mandira at 9 am and pass through the main entrance of Saneshwara Temple, Kesare, Fountain Circle, Eeranagere, Ashoka Road, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Albert Victor Road, Hardinge Circle, Nilgiri Road, Gun House Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Sanskrit Patashala Circle, Agrahara Circle, 101 Ganapathy Temple, Basaveshwara Road, Yele Thota Road, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji Circle, Ooty Road and will reach Ganapathy Ashram, Avadhoota Datta Peetha by around 1 pm.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji will be present in the procession.

On Monday, 22nd January, the historic Prana Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will take place in the magnificent temple in Ayodhya, the first among the seven Mokshapuris. On this day at 9 am in the premises of Sri Ganapathy Ashram, the Utsava Murtis of Sri Ramachandra will be brought from Sri Datta Venkateswara temple to Nada Mantapa in a grand procession. To symbolically celebrate the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sri Rama Taraka Mahayajna will commence at 9 am in Nada Mantapa. Sri Rama Maha Samrajya Pattabhisheka and chanting of shlokas of Pattabhisheka chapter from Moola Ramayana will take place. The large video screens in Nada Mantapa will be showing the video from the live telecast of the Temple inauguration from Ayodhya. Annadanam will be performed.