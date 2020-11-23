Love beyond life…: Hottegowdana Doddi villagers build temple for ‘Rebel Star’ Ambarish

November 23, 2020

Almost every house in the village has a portrait of late actor-turned politician

Mandya: The acting skills and philanthropic works by the actor-turned-politician Ambarish has earned the affection of numerous people across the State, particularly in the Sugar Town.

Standing as a best example for the unconditional love, villagers of Hottegowdana Doddi, a village in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, have built a temple in the village — ‘Ambi Amara’ (Ambarish Eternal) — spending lakhs of rupees from their own pockets. Also, almost every house in the village has a portrait of Ambarish for which they pay obeisance every day.

‘Ambi Amara’ temple built by fans, followers and residents of Hottegowdana Doddi by raising funds to the tune of Rs. 10 lakh, has a bronze bust of the ‘Rebel Star’ installed in it, which will be unveiled tomorrow (Nov. 24), marking the second death anniversary of the actor.

Photos of ‘Rebel Star’ Ambarish finds place on the walls of every house in Hottegowdana Doddi.

For the affection over Ambarish and with an intention to highlight the welfare works done by the late actor-turned-politician, this temple also has the ashes from Ambarish’s funeral pyre beneath the bronze bust, say the villagers. Till the temple was built, the ashes were kept in the office built for Ambarish and worshipped every day, they added.

“Ambarish’s contribution is immense both as a politician and as an actor. His name and his achievements should be made known to the future generations too. Hence, fans and villagers have built this temple by spending from their own pockets,” said Nagesh of Akhila Karnataka Dr. Ambarish Abhimanigala Sangha, Hottegowdana Doddi.

“Not just me. My father and all relatives in the village are great fans of Ambarish. The welfare works he sanctioned to our village and the way he changed the lives of people made them believe him as their God. Every house in our village has his photo and now with the efforts of the villagers, fans and followers of Ambarish, we have built this temple,” said one of the villagers.

Ambarish’s wife and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish, his son Abhishek, actors Darshan and Yash, Producer Rockline Venkatesh and other cine stars are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony tomorrow at 11.30 am.