Three highway robbers arrested for looting labourers

November 23, 2020

One bike, 2 cell phones, Rs. 400 cash seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Following incidents of increasing highway robberies and extortion of travellers on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, Metagalli Police, on receiving a complaint, have arrested three highway robbers and have seized a bike, two cell phones and Rs. 400 cash from them.

The arrested are 19-year-old Sharath (Manu) of Pandavapura in Mandya district, 20-year-old M.B. Sharath (Catu) of Maratikyathanahalli in Mysuru taluk and 32-year-old Srinivas (Manja) in Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru.

The three accused, on Nov. 18 at about 11 pm, barged into the temporary shed constructed for labourers undertaking highway works near Shreya Comforts close to Siddalingapura, assaulted a few workers with sticks, threatened them and had decamped with cash and mobile phones of the workers. Metagalli Police had registered a dacoity case against the accused.

On Nov. 22, Metagalli Police took the three accused into custody and during interrogation, accused Sharath is said to have confessed of lifting a Hero Honda Splendor bike parked in front of a house at Holenarasipur and on Nov. 18, using the same bike, along with the other two accused, had assaulted the labourers besides snatching away cash and mobile phones from them.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have seized the bike used for the crime and have recovered Rs. 400 cash and two mobile phones from them. DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and M.S. Geetha Prasanna and NR Sub-Division ACP Shivashankar supervised Metagalli Inspector A. Mallesh, Sub-Inspector Vishwanath, NR Sub-Division ACP’s special squad personnel Anil K. Shankapal, Lingarajappa, Suresh, Ramesh, Kantha and Gowrishankar and Metagalli Police Station staff Ponnappa, Diwakar, Prashanth Kumar, Krishna, Asha, Rajesh and Likith in the nabbing, seizing and recovery operation.