Lovers commit suicide after writing death note

Periyapatna: A boy and a girl, who were reportedly in love, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves to a tree near Veerabhadra Temple atop Sidilu Mallikarjuna Hill at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk yesterday. They have left a death note behind.

The deceased are D.L. Veena, a PUC student and K.N. Swamy, who was working with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service.

While Veena hailed from Naganahalli Doddakoppalu village, K.N. Swamy was a resident of Kelaganahalli Doddakoppalu village in the taluk. Both are said to be close relatives.

The incident came to light when a retired Police Officer, who had gone to the temple along with his family members, noticed the two bodies hanging from the tree near the temple and immediately informed Bettadapura Police.

The Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the bodies to Periyapatna Government Hospital, where post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their parents. In the suicide note left behind by them, the two have sought forgiveness from their parents for taking the extreme step besides expressing regrets for not understanding their (parents) feelings. The girl has expressed her wish to be cremated in the village of Swamy.

Meanwhile, Veena’s father Lokesh, who has expressed his ignorance about the two in love, has stated in the complaint that Veena left the house in the morning telling him that she was going to the college and he later got a call from one Dushyanth, who broke the news of the suicide.

Bettadapura Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.