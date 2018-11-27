Social Media is not meant only for fun, info: There is scope to shape life too

Mysuru: These days, the major topic of discussion is how social media platforms like WhatApp, Facebook and others are creating problems in our day-to-day life. However, a person here is showing us how WhatsApp benefits the people.

He is Mysuru’s T.K. Layout resident S. Achyutananda and presently Business Head of Bengaluru’s Insign Equipment Private Limited and Coffee Point India Private Limited. He started a WhatsApp group ‘Udyoga Nimmitam’ through which nearly 250 people have got jobs.

He has created a platform where neither the job consultants nor the middlemen are involved but the companies can directly get in touch with the job aspirants.

The group has been created keeping in mind especially the rural youth and this has created a bridge between them and the job creators. Thus, he has been quite successful so far in his endeavour.

The group which began with 50 members, today has 14 groups and nearly 3,500 members. Another unique feature of this group is that many growing companies, Human Resource Department Chiefs and staff are its members.

When the companies announce their requirements which includes the number of staff, age, eligibility, salary and other details, it is easy to identify the required job profile and suggest to the companies. All types of people eligible from different categories are its members is an added advantage. The group which was started about one-and-a-half years ago by Achyutananda has shared in his group that nearly 250 people have got jobs so far. This information has been shared by other group members too.

Even as the number of educated mass increases, the unemployment problem also goes up. Recognising the contribution of Achyutananda in such a scenario in the employment field, he has been conferred the ‘Samartha Kannadiga’ award on Oct.28 at Tumkur. He has also been honoured at the State-level mega Udyoga Mela on Sept. 8, 2018 at Dakshina Kannada District’s Puttur town.

If any job aspirant wants to become a member, can call Achyutananda on Mob: 99020-24614.

He is building a strong society depicting his social concerns by helping people in getting jobs. He is showing the youth how to use the social media purposefully. Through WhatsApp group, he has provided jobs to many youth and has been their beacon of light. —Basavaraj Pujar

By creating WhatsApp group, he has guided hundreds of youths to get jobs. His help is highly appreciated. I will convey my gratitude to him on behalf of everyone in the group. —Mahesh Hassan

I created the WhatsApp group to benefit rural youths to get jobs one-and-a-half years ago. There were only 50 members in the beginning. Today, it has 14 groups and nearly 3,500 members and besides 250 members have been placed in various companies. My aim is to see that many more youth are benefited. —S. Achyutananda, WhatsApp group creator