Road widening along Govt. House from Abba Road to B.N. Road begins

Mysuru: The nearly Rs.3.5 crore road widening and development work under the Chief Minister’s Rs.100 crore special grant has begun from the SP Office Circle, Nazarbad to Five Lights Circle, Lashkar Mohalla, on the Abba Road and B.N. Road stretch.

The road development work is going on in this 450-metre stretch widening it by 30 metres on either side. The work on this stretch was delayed as the permission to acquire a portion of the land in the Government Guest House was not given. But with the Deputy Commissioner giving his approval, the work has commenced.

The good news is that the more than 150-year-old heritage North Arch Gate will not be touched. “There is enough space of 28 metres at this junction and hence it will not be a hindrance to the traffic. However, the land inside the Government Guest House has been acquired for road widening,” said MCC Zone-7 Assistant Executive Engineer Srinivas speaking to Star of Mysore.

The road from SP Office Circle to Five Lights Circle is a narrow stretch and traffic density is very high. Hence, there was no choice but to widen this road. Already about Rs.64 lakh worth work has been completed, he said.

He also revealed that a portion of the land inside the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), next to Government Guest House has also been acquired for road widening. The compounds of both the KPA and Government Guest House will be demolished and rebuilt once the road widening work is completed, he added.

The work on the box drain on either side of this stretch is on but the private property on the other side of the Government Guest House has not been acquired. The road will be widened only from the side of the KPA, said Srinivas.

Restrictions on M.G. Road Vegetable Market

The Farmers’ Vegetable Market on M.G. Road near Mall of Mysore causes a lot of traffic congestion as the farmers occupy the road with hardly any space for traffic movement, especially during mornings.

Traffic ACP G.N. Mohan and his team are planning to put up fencing along the market boundary near the road and place concrete road medians to restrict farmers from entering the road.

35 additional Bus Bays

The City Traffic Police and the Mysuru City Corporation are undertaking a joint survey to identify places for putting up 35 additional Bus Bays in the city. This work will be taken up under City Development Plan (Nagarothana Yojana) which has a balance of Rs.10 crore of the CM’s grant.