Loyal World opens its 10th branch in city

Loyal World today opened its branch at the Forum Centre in city. The Market, which is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. has 10 departments with over 50,000 products to choose from. Shabeer, Managing Director of Loyal World Groups, speaking to SOM, said that one could find the best highest quality products in the market and added that it is the 10th branch in city. He said that Loyal World has always taken potentially huge risks in the city of Mysuru to bring in great revolutions in the retail format and added that serving the city of Mysuru with the best in class and at the most affordable price has always been in the forefront of our motives. Loyal World has bagged the Best Speciality Food Store Award recently. The market is open from 10 am to 10 pm on all days.