LS Poll: Counting of votes on June 4: City Police announce traffic ban,  diversion, parking facilities

June 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The counting of votes of Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place on June 4 at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women on Valmiki Road at Paduvarahalli in city.

In view of this, the City Police have issued a notification stating that vehicular movement on all roads around the counting centre will be banned and traffic diversion will be implemented on all roads leading to the centre from 5 am to 5 pm.

The notification, issued by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, stated that the ban on vehicular movement and traffic diversion has been implemented in the public interest to ensure smooth traffic flow, according to the power vested under Section 115 of Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Section 3 of Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960.

According to the notification, the details of vehicular movement ban is as follows: Barring movement of election duty vehicles, all other vehicular movement on the stretch from Kalamandira Junction to Paduvarahalli Junction on Hunsur Road has been totally banned.

Similarly, vehicular movement from a stretch of Valmiki Road – KRS Road Junction to Valmiki Road junction on Hunsur Road and also on the stretch of Adipampa Road from Mathrumandali Circle to Leela Chennaiah Junction on Valmiki Road Junction has been banned.

KSRTC buses diverted

KSRTC buses plying from Mysuru towards Hunsur side have to proceed via Ramaswamy Circle – MUDA Junction – Metropole Hotel Circle – take a left turn- proceed on Hunsur Road-Kalamandira Junction- take left turn- proceed via Kukkarahalli Railway Gate Junction-Dr. Padma Circle – VMD Junction-Bogadi Road and proceed further towards Bogadi Ring Road Junction to reach Hunsur Main Road.

KSRTC buses coming from Madikeri (Kodagu), Hunsur and Hassan sides have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction (Jayalakshmipuram) on Hunsur Road and pass through Temple Road (via V.V. Puram Circle) to touch KRS Road and take a right turn at VV Puram Circle to proceed further towards KRS Road-Dasappa Circle-Metropole Circle and proceed further.

Traffic diversion for vehicles

Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru city towards Hunsur side through DC Office Arch Gate to Veerendra Heggade Circle have to take a left turn near Kalamandira Junction and proceed via Kukkarahalli Railway Gate junction, Dr. Padma Circle and VMD Junction and Bogadi Road to proceed further.

Vehicles coming to the city from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur sides have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction on Hunsur Road and pass through Temple Road and B.C. Lingaiah Circle (Vontikoppal) to touch KRS Road and proceed further.

Vehicles coming to the city from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur sides have to take a right turn at Paduvarahalli Junction and pass through Open Air Theatre Road and VMD Junction to move further.

Routes and vehicle parking for media, candidates and party agents

Those coming from Dasappa Circle side have to pass through Vivekananda Statue Junction- Ramamandira Junction – take left turn and proceed via Leela Chennaiah Kalyana Mantapa Junction – take right turn – proceed on Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block- take left turn – pass via Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwara Temple, where cars have to be parked at the ground behind the Temple. Two-wheelers must be parked at the vacant space in front of Paduvarahalli Jodi Maramma Temple.

Those coming from Hunsur Road side have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction and pass through Temple Road – Mathrumandali Junction – take right turn – proceed on Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block – take right turn towards Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwara Temple, where cars have to be parked at the ground behind the Temple. Two-wheelers should be parked at the vacant space in front of Paduvarahalli Jodi Maramma Temple.

Parking for counting staff

Those coming from Dasappa Circle side have to pass through Vivekananda Statue Junction (Cheluvamba Park corner) -Ramamandira Junction – take left turn towards Leela Chennaiah Kalyana Mantapa Junction – take right turn – pass on Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block- take left turn towards Paduvarahalli Basaveshwara Choultry where the vehicles have to be parked at the space opposite the Choultry.

Those coming from Hunsur Road side have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction on Hunsur Road – take left turn towards Temple Road – Mathrumandali Junction – take right turn – pass via Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block – take right turn to Paduvarahalli Basaveshwara Choultry and park vehicles at the space opposite the Choultry.

Parking for Police

Vehicles of Police Officers and Police personnel assigned for counting duty have to be parked at the open ground opposite Jumma Masjid on Valmiki Road.

Parking for public

Village Hostel Grounds, Manasagangothri; Scouts and Guides Grounds near DC’s Office; Oval Grounds, University of Mysore Football Grounds, Maharaja’s College Grounds, Maharaja’s Junior College Grounds and Yuvaraja’s College Grounds.

Ban orders

Ahead of counting of LS votes, City Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC, in City Police Commissionerate limits from 12 midnight on June 3 to 6 am on June 5, according to a press release.