L&T Construction converts healthcare units into COVID-19 care facilities

June 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Building and Factories business of L&T Construction has transformed established or under-construction healthcare units into COVID-19 care facilities across India.

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with its mission-oriented and fast-track approach, turned around large-scale healthcare infrastructure into COVID care facilities in the cities of New Delhi, Champaran and Madhepura in Bihar, Puducherry, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The company has the capability to construct 300-bed hospitals in record three to four months. It is capable of quickly turning around existing or under-construction medical infrastructure into COVID related facilities and transform large establishments like marriage halls, schools and hotel rooms quickly into isolation wards.

Commenting on the development, M.V. Satish, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals), L&T said, “We have ace engineering and construction capabilities, yielding a fast turnaround of healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 care. This is another contribution from the stable of Larsen & Toubro to India’s fight against COVID-19 as the company believes in serving the nation through thick and thin. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to aid Governments in providing prompt relief to citizens through critical healthcare infrastructure.”

“Apart from L&T Group’s Rs. 150 crore donation to the PM Cares Fund, looking after the welfare of 160,000-plus workmen at our various work sites and contributing in cash and kind to several States for welfare, L&T has also provided medical aid worth about Rs. 40 crore comprising PPEs, N95 masks, diagnostic kits and other medical equipment. Our hospitals business unit has been empowering several Government agencies to build much needed healthcare infrastructure during this pandemic,” added Satish.