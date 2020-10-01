Lukewarm response in city
October 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Unlock 5.0 guidelines announced by Union Home Ministry allowing re-opening of cinema halls have no takers in the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru City Film Exhibitors’ Association Vice-President Rajaram said the relaxation is not going to benefit their fraternity as no new films are shot in the last seven months. 

He said following SOP will be a costly affair as they have to sanitise the entire hall after every show. With allowing only 50 per cent of the capacity, revenue will be very negligible. Instead of too much restriction, it will be better to keep the theatres closed for some more time till the situation becomes normal.

However, C.R. Hanumanth of DRC Cinemas opined that re-opening may be beneficial for them as people who were bored at home may come to see even old movies.

