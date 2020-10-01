Former DC Sharat moves CAT; questions ‘untimely’ transfer
October 1, 2020

Bengaluru: Recently-transferred Mysuru Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has moved Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) contending that the State Government has transferred him within a month of working without citing reasons.

This decision of Sharat has embarrassed the State Government as it had not expected the IAS Officer to move the CAT questioning transfer order. A notice has been served on the Government and posted the case to Oct. 6 for next hearing.

Meanwhile, new DC Rohini Sindhuri took charge on Tuesday last. If Tribunal stays the transfer order, there is every possibility of Sharat assuming the charge again. Post Sharat transfer, a number of organisations are holding protests in the city for targeting an officer belonged to the Bhovi community. They had slammed the State Government for transferring him within a month after reporting to duty. Sharat was transferred as Mysuru DC in last week of August from Kalaburagi, and was shifted to Karnataka Silk Marketing Board as Managing Director within a month.

