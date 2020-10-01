No mask? Keep Rs.1,000 to pay fine

October 1, 2020

Bengaluru: In a bid to discipline citizens in the wake of record number of COVID-19 cases, the State Government has decided to hike the fine amount for not wearing face mask to Rs. 1,000 in urban areas and Rs.500 in rural areas.

Making this announcement after chairing a high-level meeting with officers here yesterday, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said the decision had been taken after careful consideration of recommendation by the senior officers. An official order on the penalties will be issued this evening, after discussing the same with Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa.

“Of late, people are showing negligence by not wearing masks. So, the fine has been hiked from Rs.200 to Rs.1,000. The penalty will be imposed on those who do not cover their noses and mouths with face masks. The fine will be imposed and collected by Police Stations in each area,” he said.

Cap on people

The Minister said not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend social, religious, political gatherings as well as weddings and other cultural ceremonies. Actions will be initiated against the organisers or owner of the organisation if more people are found gathering. Markets, malls and other public places cannot have more than 5 people in a group. A distance of 6-feet must be maintained between the people in the group. If found violated, fine will be imposed on the owner of the organisation/shop.

Dr. Sudhakar said that a special plan has been chalked out to raise awareness about Covid-19. Politicians, sports and film stars, religious leaders will be roped in to make short clips of videos. The pandemic can be contained further if members of social organisations, Lions Club, Rotary Club among others, join hands with the Government to create awareness among people.

Hotspots

A total of 15 districts in the State were recording more than 10 percent cases. A meeting via video conference was held with district administrations of Mysuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Shivamogga and Koppala. Instructions were issued to the DCs, DHOs and other officials concerned to reduce the Covid-19 positive cases in the districts. A similar meeting will be held with the rest of the districts soon, he informed.

Other important decisions

• Buses (public transport) can operate with 50 per cent capacity. Conductors will be instructed to allow only those with masks into the buses.

• All government employees must wear masks. They will not be allowed to enter the office if they are found without their masks. This will be followed strictly in all Government Offices.