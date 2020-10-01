Students, don’t visit Schools, Colleges till Oct. 15

October 1, 2020

Bengaluru: With no signs of COVID-19 coming under check, the Department of Public Instruction has directed High School and PU students not to visit their respective Government, aided/unaided and private Schools and Colleges till Oct. 15.

In a press release here, Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction has said the Union Home Ministry in its guidelines issued on Aug. 29 had permitted the students of 9th standard to 12th standard to visit their institutions from Sept. 21 for clarifications on subjects.

Accordingly, the State Government had issued a circular depending upon the Government of India directive.

But, after studying prevailing situation, it was found that it was not safe for the students to visit their Schools and Colleges.

So, the Department has advised students against going to their educational institutions till Oct. 15.

Fresh date will be announced only after reviewing COVID-19 situation, he said.