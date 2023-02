February 9, 2023

M.B. Shankar (60), a senior advocate and a native of Maakanahalli village in T. Narasipur taluk, who was residing at K.C. Layout here, passed away yesterday in city. He leaves behind his wife Leelavathi, son Dr. Pruthvi Shankar and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.