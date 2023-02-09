Chamundeshwari Temple Gopuram’s beauty enhanced

The aesthetic painting works done on the Gopuram of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill has further enhanced the beauty of the heritage structure. The seven-storey and 40m high Gopuram has intricate carvings. In fact, the painting work is visually appealing and at the same time, it maintains the sanctity of the Temple. People have wholeheartedly welcomed the coat of painting adorning the holy place. Earlier, a giant HMT clock that was donated to the Temple was placed atop the Gopuram like an eyesore, marring its beauty and architectural splendour. [Pic. by Rajani Bopaiah]
