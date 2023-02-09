Chamundeshwari Temple Gopuram’s beauty enhanced
Photo News

Chamundeshwari Temple Gopuram’s beauty enhanced

February 9, 2023

The aesthetic painting works done on the Gopuram of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill has further enhanced the beauty of the heritage structure. The seven-storey and 40m high Gopuram has intricate carvings. In fact, the painting work is visually appealing and at the same time, it maintains the sanctity of the Temple. People have wholeheartedly welcomed the coat of painting adorning the holy place. Earlier, a giant HMT clock that was donated to the Temple was placed atop the Gopuram like an eyesore, marring its beauty and architectural splendour. [Pic. by Rajani Bopaiah]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching