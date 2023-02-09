A stampede-like situation at Mysuru Railway Station

February 9, 2023

Sir,

I want to bring to the notice of the Railway authorities concerned a stampede-like situation that arises every time while boarding Kaveri Express train starting from Mysuru Railway Station at 9 pm.

The train starts from Platform-5 and there is a stampede-like situation every single day on the bridge to access this platform.

This is because Vishwamanava Express train arrives in Mysuru at 8.40 pm, so there is a ‘rush’ of passengers — those who are alighting versus those boarding. The situation is very serious and I have seen many vulnerable people such as small children, women and the elderly caught in this frenetic rush and getting severely crushed.

Since the Kaveri Express leaves at 9 pm, the people who are boarding will be in a panic mode and start pushing each other and this is causing a stampede-like situation. It’s only God’s grace that has saved us every time!

I’m very disturbed to note that no senior Railway official has bothered to notice this and take suitable action. One Railway Constable is seen standing doing nothing. A greater tragedy is just waiting to happen!

A simple solution is to make it one-way on the bridge which will resolve the issue or to divert these trains to another Platform.

It’s highly appalling to note that it requires the public to bring this to notice of the Railway authorities. I hope they don’t turn a blind eye any longer and take prompt action at the earliest to relieve the passengers of this frightening experience.

– Ganesh Ananthaswamy, Mysuru, 29.1.2023

