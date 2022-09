September 28, 2022

M.R. Manjunath (48), an ex-serviceman, who was working as an Armed Guard at Canara Bank currency chest in city and a resident of No. 23, Old Indian Bank Road, opposite Farooqia College in Udayagiri, passed away yesterday evening following brief illness at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.