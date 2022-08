August 22, 2022

M.S. Savitha Surendra (49), wife of H.R. Surendra and a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam on Saturday, according to family sources.