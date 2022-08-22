Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations

August 22, 2022

Coorg Public School and PU College, Gonikoppal: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations began with hoisting of the Tricolour. Students dressed up as legendary freedom fighters revisited the milestones of historical journey from 1857 to 1947. The Copsians took part in a plethora of activities such as dances, songs, speeches and dance dramas. Principal Dr. Benny Kuriakose spoke about the significance of National Emblem and the Tricolour. The programme concluded with rendition of National Anthem.

Sarada Vilas College, Krishnamurthypuram: To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sarada Vilas College honoured six freedom fighters of Mysuru city and had organised a special talk on Freedom Movement in India and the planting of saplings in the campus.

Freedom fighters S.L. Ramachandra, Rangashetty, Dr. M. Somashekaraiah, B. Lingaiah, B. Puttanna, Y.C. Revanna, retd. Col. Ravi Shirahatti were feted. Dr. J. Anand, Dr. Yeshwanthkumar and Thejas Gowda introduced the freedom fighters. Prof. Shashikaka, retd. Botany Professor, introduced late freedom fighter Krishnamurthy, an alumnus of Sarada Vilas College. Dr. M. Devika, Principal, presided and said it was a blessing for the Institution to honour freedom fighters. She opined that patriotism must run into the blood and soul of the students so that each one can contribute to the nation. Secretary N. Chandrashekar and Governing Council Members Narasimha and Ramachandra were present.

University of Mysore History Professor R. Rajanna spoke about various phases of freedom struggle during 1857 to 1947. M.N. Abhishek welcomed. Adhithya Bharadwaj compered. Darshan proposed a vote of thanks. Literary Committee Convenor Dr. Rekha was present.

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru: The National Flag was hoisted by Dr. B.S. Basavarajaiah, Rtd. Civil Engineer & Eminent academician, who was the chief guest of the day along with Registrar, JSS AHER, Principals and staff of constituent colleges of JSS AHER.

As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Mysore Heritage Round Table & Ladies Circle-109 had organised a Free Flag distribution programme at Kukkarahalli Lake in city. Veteran freedom fighter B. Lingaiah was the chief guest. Seen are (from left) 41 Er. C.V. Mahesh, Round Table Area-13 Chairman Tr. Ram, MHRT-109 Chairman Tr. V.K. Vaibhav, freedom fighter Lingaiah, MHLC-109 Chairperson Vinutha Dutt, Past Ladies Circle National President Cr. Namratha Shenoy, Tr. Deepak and IPC Tr. Kumarpal.

S.V.E.I. Institution, Vijayanagar 4th Stage: T.N. Narasimha Murthy, Commissioner, City Municipal Council, Hootagalli, was the chief guest. B. Shivalingappa, Hon.Secretary, S.V.E.I. presided. Dr. M.K. Potharaj, President, S.V.E.I., K.M. Rajashekar, Vice-President, T. Prabhakar Shetty, Treasurer, Shobha Rajashekar, Director, Lady members Komala Potharaj and Nuthan P. Shetty, Section Heads and parents were present. The programme started with March-past followed by band, flag hoisting and other cultural programmes including dance, song, karate, yoga and drill.

Nypunya School of Excellence, R.T. Nagar: Retd. Bank Officer B. S. Narayana Gowda hoisted the Tricolour at the School premises during I-Day celebrations and addressed the gathering. Principal Shilpa Prashanth, Secretary Kautilya, teaching staff, students and parents were present. Various cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.