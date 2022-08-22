Trivarna Jatha by AAP Mysuru

A ‘Trivarna Padayatra’ and Bike Jatha was organised by the AAP team from Chamaraja Assembly Constituency on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the birthday of AAP Founder Arvind Kejriwal. The padayatra was led by District President Malavika Gubbivani. AAP leaders Usha Sampathkumar, Shivakumar, Dharmashree, Kiran Kalyani, Rangaiah, Mahadevi, volunteers Harsha, Irfan Razak, Irfan Baig, Deepak, Ravichandra,, Shoaib, Rajamma, Ishwarya, Thammaiah, Shahab, Kumar, Zubiar and others were present.
