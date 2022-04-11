‘MAA Utsav’ unites old students of Mysore Medical College

April 11, 2022

MMC is like a mother for all of us which has given high positions apart from education and we have to take care of our Alma Mater. We all belong to one family and must ensure the development of MMC&RI which is one of the oldest Medical Colleges in Karnataka. —Dr. Kantha S. Jadhav

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long ‘MAA Utsav-2022‘ organised by Mysore Medical College Alumni Association (MAA) at the Platinum Jubilee Hall in JK Grounds provided an opportunity to the old students of the College to unite and rewind their old memories on Saturday.

Many senior doctors, who have rendered yeomen service to the society, were honoured on the occasion:

Dr. H. Balakrishna Nayak, Dr. H.V. Chandralekha, Dr. Srinivas Dongre, Dr. Gladis Ruskin, Dr. Krishna R. Joshi, Dr. M. Sadadev, Dr. D. Satyanagaraj, Dr. Parvathamma, Dr. Sumathi Bhaskar, Dr. V. Saldanha, Dr. C.S. Hanumanthappa, Dr. L. Devegowda and Dr. C.J. Jagadeesh were felicitated.

Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Dr. B.R. Nataraj and Dr. B.D. Ganapathy, who were instrumental in the growth of the Association, were also felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice- Chancellor Dr. M.K. Ramesh, said that if Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) gives 3 to 5 acres of land, the Varsity would construct an ultra-modern Skill Laboratory.

He regretted that many students pass out with Master of Surgery course but are unable to insert even an Intravenous (IV) line nor perform a single Appendix Surgery. To help such students gain practical knowledge, Skill Laboratories are being set up at regional centres like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Davanagere and if a suitable land is provided, one more Skill Laboratory will be built by 2024 in Mysuru to coincide with the centenary celebration of MMC&RI.

Post Covid-19, the mode of teaching has changed and infrastructures of online teaching are aplenty. Hence, it has been decided to offer 25 percent of total education through online, Dr. Ramesh said.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, who also spoke, assured that he will try to get the required land for a Skill Laboratory in Mysuru.

The newly constructed dining hall in MMC&RI was inaugurated by Dr. Kantha S. Jadhav, the first and now retired Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS.

Prior to this, a Scientific Programme was inaugurated by K.R. Hospital’s retired Superintendent Dr. B.D. Ganapathy. MAA Trust Chairman Dr. S. Chandrashekar Shetty, MAA Trust Secretary Dr. M.A. Shekar, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, MAA President Dr. B.N. Anandaravi, MAA Secretary Dr. P. Malegowda, MAA Treasurer Dr. H.B. Shashidhar and others were on the occasion.