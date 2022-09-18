Maha Kumbha Mela at K.R. Pet’s Triveni Sangama from Oct.13
News

Maha Kumbha Mela at K.R. Pet’s Triveni Sangama from Oct.13

September 18, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend

K.R. Pet: Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda said that the 2nd Maha Kumbha Mela will take place at Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk from Oct. 13 to 16.

Speaking to press persons after presiding over a preparatory meeting at Yatri Nivas of the Tourism Department near Ambigarahalli Triveni Sangama, Narayanagowda, who is the MLA from K.R. Pet, said that more than 3 lakh people are expected to take part in the four-day grand event.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Seers of Suttur Mutt, Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Baby Mutt and other Seers and dignitaries from across the State will take part. He further said that Balamahadeshwaraswamy Temple, Sri Sangameshwaraswamy Temple and other temples at Triveni Sangama will get a facelift and all roads leading to the Sangama will be developed. Also, officials have been directed to ensure that Civic Amenities are in place during the grand event, he added.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) S. Aswathi, Additional DC Dr. H.L. Nagaraju, Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman K. Srinivas, District HOPCOMS President K.G. Thammanna, ZP CEO Shanta L. Hulmani, Deputy Secretary Saraswathi, Additional SP Venugopal, Assistant Commissioner Venugopal and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching