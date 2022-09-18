State Govt. to appoint 15,000 more teachers: Minister Nagesh

September 18, 2022

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced in the State Legislative Assembly that the State Government will appoint 15,000 more teachers once the present appointment process of 15,000 teachers is completed.

The Minister disclosed that in the present academic year, 81,00 School/College rooms will be constructed. Replying to a question by Y. Ramappa during Question Hour, Nagesh said that in another two weeks the appointment list of 15,000 teachers will be announced and after verification of documents they will be deputed for schools.

“Once this is completed, we will start the process of appointing another 15,000 teachers by inviting applications from eligible candidates in November and complete the process of appointment of 15,000 teachers by January-February 2023. There are 47,000 vacant teachers posts in the State and all these posts will be filled up in a phased manner in the coming days.”

“In order to prevent inconvenience to students, 27,000 guest teachers have been appointed. It has been decided to appoint 2,500 teachers for various High School posts through direct appointment. After considering the State’s financial resources, steps will be taken to fill up the vacant posts,” added the Minister.

Stating that heavy rains have caused the collapse of many school rooms and the Government is constructing 8,100 class rooms, Nagesh opined that had the previous Governments constructed school rooms on a timely basis, this problem would not have arisen.

“We will construct necessary class rooms for institutions across the State in the next three years,” he concluded.