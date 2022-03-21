Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road encroached by vendors

March 21, 2022

Sir,

Through this column, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities towards the illegal encroachment of public assets on Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road in Sathagalli Layout. The roads have come to be narrower due to the extension of the stores onto the pavement by the shopkeepers.

Vendors place their stalls at the pavement and on the side of the streets, as a consequence making it impossible for the pedestrians like me to walk on the streets. Besides, the overflowing garbage bin close to St. Arnold Central School is emanating foul smell. The roads in the locality are filled with polythene bags and other waste materials.

This stretch, with petty stores galore and heavy traffic, needs immediate attention. I request the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to look into the matter and take necessary action to evict the encroachers and clear the dustbins regularly.

– Vidhya Balraj, Sathagalli Layout, 8.3.2022

