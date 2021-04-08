MAHAN President calls upon citizens to join hands in fight against COVID

April 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, President, MAHAN (Mysore Association of Hospitals And Nursing Homes), has said that the Association and the District Administration have joined hands to increase vaccination coverage by increasing the number of vaccination centres to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release here, he said that the Private Hospitals, who are members of MAHAN, have volunteered to establish vaccination centres within their premises. These centres will be managed by trained nursing staff from the member hospitals and administration staff from the District Administration who would generate vaccination records. In fact, Mysuru was the only district in India providing free vaccination at all Private Hospitals.

Dr. Javeed Nayeem said that the vaccination was free of cost and MAHAN requests the citizens to join hands in the fight against the pandemic by getting themselves and their family members vaccinated. As of now, people over 45 years of age would be vaccinated.

Citizens must carry their photo ID to Vaccination Centre, preferably Aadhaar Card. Two doses of vaccine must be taken. While Covishield could be taken after 6-8 weeks after first dose, Covaxin must be taken within 4-6 weeks after first dose. There was no option to choose the type of vaccine, but need to take the one available. However, the second dose should be the same company as the first, he added.