Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Cricket Tournament: Brand Ambassador Sudeep launches trophy in city

August 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just three days left for the start of the much-awaited Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Tournament, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) today announced the names of the six captains, who will led their teams’ fight for the title, at a glittering ceremony at Hotel Southern Star in city.

The event was also attended by film actor Kiccha Sudeep, Brand Ambassador of the Tournament and an avid lover of the sport.

Speaking on the occasion, Roger Binny, Hon. President of KSCA, said: “With just days left for the start of the tournament, we are elated to name the captains who will be leading the fight for their respective teams.”

“I am very grateful to Kiccha Sudeep, who has taken the time off from his busy schedule to attend this event. He remains a true lover of the sport and I am delighted that he will be the Brand Ambassador of the T20 Tournament,” stated the legendary cricketer.

The Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters will see India opener Mayank Agarwal as their captain. Earlier in the year, during the IPL, Mayank was captain of the Punjab Kings franchise.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has been handed the responsibility of leading Gulbarga Mystics while Mysuru Warriors have anointed Karun Nair as the skipper. Ace spinner K. Gowtham will walk out for the coin toss when Shivamogga Strikers take the field and the 29-year-old R. Samarth has been handed captaincy duties for the Mangalore United side. Right-arm fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun has been picked to lead Hubli Tigers side in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

“We are very happy that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has agreed to inaugurate the tournament on Sunday (Aug. 7). She has always shared her husband late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, our former President’s passion for cricket. We look forward to a great tournament which is a great opportunity for players to shine,” stated Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Hon. Treasurer of KSCA.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, lauding the KSCA said, “I am very happy that the tournament has returned after a 3-year gap in an all-new avatar. There many young cricketers in the State who can make use of this opportunity and I look forward to watch interesting matches.”

KSCA conducted a first-of-its-kind player draft on July 31. The team sponsors picked their coaching staff through a draft system after which, the coaching staff took charge of drafting players from category A, B, C and D into their respective teams.

Category A included India and IPL players with a salary of Rs. 5 lakh. The next, Category B, featured State players who have taken part in only one of the senior tournaments (Ranji Trophy/ Vijay Hazare Trophy/ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) and they will be handed purse of Rs. 2 lakh.

Players who have been part of the age group tournaments (U-19/ U-23) made up Category C with compensation of Rs. 1 lakh. Finally, Category D comprising Emerging Talent will bag Rs. 50,000. A total of 740 players featured in the Player Draft, with 14 players in Category A, 32 players in Category B, 111 players in Category C, 583 players in Category D.

The tournament will commence at Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Ground in Mysuru from Aug. 7 with the final scheduled for Aug. 26 in Bengaluru.

The tournament will open with R. Samarth’s Mangalore United taking on Abhimanyu Mithun’s Hubli Tigers in the 3 pm game on Aug. 7. The second game of the opening day pits Karun Nair’s Mysuru Warriors against K. Gowtham’s Shivamogga Strikers.

The marquee Twenty20 Cricket Tournament will be organised in memory of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the former President of KSCA and Maharaja of Mysore.

A total of 18 matches will be held in Mysuru followed by a total of 16 matches including the final being held in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Shriram Group will be the title sponsor for Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. They have been announced as the title sponsors for a period of 3 years, commencing this season.

The three-week T20 extravaganza will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. It will also be streamed live on the Fancode app for larger consumption.