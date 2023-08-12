Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Cricket Tournament: Mysore Warriors gear up for clash of titans

August 12, 2023

Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is poised to come alive as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presents the second edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Cricket Tournament, commencing on Aug. 13. This two-week extravaganza will witness six formidable teams battling it out in a series of 33 high-octane T20 matches.

With a riveting round-robin format, followed by intense semi-finals and a thrilling final, the tournament promises to showcase the finest talents from Karnataka’s cricketing realm, combining seasoned stars and promising newcomers in a cricketing showdown like no other.

On the eve of the inaugurals, Star of Mysore turns the spotlight on the home team Mysore Warriors with a team profile, Captain interview and the interview of a promising paceman.

From a rising star to being Captain of Mysore Warriors

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the Maharaja T20 and the Mysore Warriors’ journey in the tournament, Karun Nair’s leadership and passion for the game promise an exciting and challenging season ahead. With a wealth of experience and an unyielding commitment, Nair’s presence is set to inspire both his teammates and cricket enthusiasts across the globe. Star of Mysore sat down with Karun Nair, Captain of Mysore Warriors, to discuss the significance of Maharaja T20, his experiences as a player, and his journey with the team. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): How important is the Maharaja T20 for young cricketers? What is the experience of playing with senior cricketers?

Karun Nair: The Maharaja T20 holds significant importance for young cricketers as it provides them with a prominent platform to display their talents and abilities before a live television audience and a cheering crowd. Participating alongside seasoned cricketers grants them the opportunity to observe the preparations and game play strategies of senior players. This exposure aids emerging players in acquiring insights into effective game preparation and optimal performance techniques.

SOM: How does it feel to be back with the Mysore Warriors team?

Karun Nair: Reuniting with the Mysore Warriors is a truly exhilarating experience. Being a member of the best team and franchise in the Karnataka T20 format brings immense delight, and I feel a deep sense of honour to contribute to this team. The diligent efforts of the team management and Arjun Ranga in crafting this squad and securing players in the auction have been commendable. The anticipation of witnessing our on-field performance fills me with excitement. It is our chance to reciprocate the confidence they have placed in us by selecting us for this team.

SOM: As a captain, how do you keep your team motivated in difficult situations?

Karun Nair: As a captain, maintaining team motivation involves engaging in discussions about maintaining a positive outlook and staying committed to the game. Emphasising the determination to secure victory in every circumstance is important. This principle is ingrained in the ethos of Mysore Warriors, where we are dedicated to persevering and never conceding defeat — a true embodiment of a warrior spirit.

SOM: Could you share your experience of playing in English County Cricket?

Karun Nair: Exploring English Cricket was an exciting venture, a fresh experience I eagerly embraced. The desire to challenge myself in diverse scenarios was strong and I’m content with the positive outcomes of the summer. I aim to contribute effectively and achieve success for Mysore Warriors.

SOM: Finally, could you tell us something about yourself that people don’t know?

Karun Nair: I don’t have much to add; people are more informed about me now.

A consistent, potent force through the middle overs

In the world of cricket, where dreams take the shape of bat and ball, young paceman Prasidh Krishna’s journey stands as a testament to dedication, discipline and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. His path is a source of inspiration for countless young cricketers. His tall frame allows him to extract steep bounce while bowling in the high 140s, which made him a key point of difference in the middle overs. As he embarks on new challenges with Mysore Warriors, Star of Mysore catches up with Prasidh Krishna for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): Tell us about your journey of playing as a young cricketer.

Prasidh Krishna: My path from a young cricket enthusiast to representing India has been quite a journey. Like any other young Indian, I developed a passion for cricket and cherished playing it with friends. One day, my parents enrolled me in a camp, marking the beginning of my cricketing journey. This paved the way for my participation in school matches, zonal competitions, under-14, State-level tournaments, and under-16 and under-19 categories, gradually elevating the seriousness of my involvement in the sport.

As I progressed to represent Karnataka, cricket took on a more significant role in my life, and I began to believe that it could potentially become a career. The pieces started falling into place, leading to my debut in the senior team. From that point onward, it was a combination of dedication and disciplined hard work that propelled me to my current position.

SOM: How has playing with senior players in the Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad impacted your game?

Prasidh Krishna: The most significant advantage I personally experienced was being a part of the Karnataka squad, which comprised Indian players known for their exceptional work ethics. Their remarkable discipline, astute game reading and ability to clinch victories were truly commendable. I consider my association with Karnataka cricket as my greatest achievement and this remarkable attribute stands out as the X factor for me.

SOM: Can you compare the experience of playing in the IPL with playing for Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy T20?

Prasidh Krishna: Comparing the experience of playing in the IPL to competing for Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy T20, there is a distinct charm in having fellow Karnataka players as teammates. The familiarity and shared history make for effortless camaraderie, given that we have grown up playing alongside each other.

With the Maharaja Trophy, it’s a unique blend of talents, bringing together the finest players in the region. On the other hand, the IPL offers a heightened level of intensity, featuring top-notch players from across the nation. This dynamic setting also allows for cultural exchange, as individuals from diverse backgrounds come together, enriching one’s understanding and appreciation of different cultures. It’s an enriching experience that adds another layer to the overall journey.

SOM: How does it feel to be a first-time Warrior?

Prasidh Krishna: As a first-time Warrior, my emotions are beyond words, starting from the moment of selection to each practice session. I have long admired this team for its exceptional

discipline and passion, evident not only among the players but also extending from the owners to the support staff. It is a sentiment that infuses a strong desire to be a part of this team, and I am genuinely grateful for this opportunity.

SOM: What advice do you have for young aspiring cricketers?

Prasidh Krishna: Engage in the game with fervour and passion, while also nurturing a deep admiration for it. Prioritise discipline and diligent effort, and success will naturally ensue. Focus on the process, allowing the results to flow organically. Avoid burdening yourself with unnecessary pressure; the inherent nature of the game already provides its own challenges. Embrace the enjoyment of playing, combine it with dedicated work, and uphold a strong sense of discipline.