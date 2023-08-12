Missing concrete drain slabs replaced near Palace, ATI
August 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a report published in Star of Mysore on Aug. 10 titled ‘Missing footpath slabs invite danger,’ Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Officers have replaced the missing concrete slabs with new ones  on the drains near west side of Mysore Palace on New Sayyaji Rao road in city yesterday.

Mayor Shivakumar-led team of MCC Officers visited the spot and covered the gap with a concrete slab, besides carrying out the inspection around the Palace and repaired the vulnerable spots posing danger for pedestrians.  Similarly, the gap on the footpath opposite Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on Lalitha Mahal Road was also repaired, by covering it with a slab.

Mayor Shivakumar informed that ‘Weekly inspection will be conducted across the city to identify the problems related to road, drainage and footpath  and solve them.’

