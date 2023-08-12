Rectify this serious safety hazard immediately

August 12, 2023

Sir,

I am deeply concerned about the unattended and poorly maintained area below the high-tension power line alongside the 1st Main Road of Sharadadevinagar/CFTRI Layout.

While a part of the fenced segment has been converted into a park with amenities for public use, the remaining area towards the north has been neglected for the past 5-6 years by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The overgrowth of shrubs and interwoven creeper/climber plants on the barbed fences poses a serious safety hazard. These obstruct the view of vehicles entering from crossroads to the 1st Main Road and vice versa, creating accident-prone black spots. The reckless driving of some motorists, particularly college students, is further exacerbating the risk of minor accidents at these intersections.

I earnestly request our area Corporator of Ward No. 45 and the authorities of MCC to visit the spot and take immediate action to remove the bushy plants and climbers from the fenced area. It is essential to address this issue promptly before any untoward incident occurs, putting the safety of our residents at risk.

Clearing the obstructive vegetation and maintaining this area properly will not only improve road safety but also enhance the overall appearance and accessibility of our neighbourhood. I urge our representatives and the civic authorities to prioritise this matter and take appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of our community members.

– M.N. Manjunath, Bogadi CFTRI Layout, 27.07.2023

