Maharani’s students demand evacuation of College Canteen

July 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the canteen in their college campus lacked hygiene and quality of food, students of Maharani’s Science College for Women staged a flash protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday.

Claiming that the canteen was functioning in unhygienic conditions and also the food offered there was of poor quality and costly, the students maintained that there were numerous instances of students falling ill after having food at this canteen.

Alleging that male youths from outside who visit the canteen and as well as some canteen staff were posing problems by their indecent behaviour, they urged the authorities to evacuate the canteen immediately.

They said the canteen should be handed over to another contractor of good standing, in case the authorities decide on continuing with the canteen service.

College student leaders Bhumika, Ambika, M. Poornika, Anusha, Meghana and others led the protest