Construction of Alanahalli Police Station building nearing completion

July 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction of the Alanahalli Police Station building, which is coming up behind the park near Devegowda Circle on Bannur Ring Road junction, is most likely to be completed by the end of August.

The Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSPHIDC) is taking up the construction at a cost of Rs. 2.15 crore.

Though the work order mentioned that the works must be completed by Nov. 2022, the brisk pace of works has helped completion of civil works well ahead of the deadline. Now, the building is expected to be completed by the end of August, according to Contractor Vinod Kumar.

The two-floor building has a built up area of 3,238 sq.ft. While the first floor houses SHO and Police Sub-Inspector chambers, separate lockup for men and women offenders, store room, armoury room, reception and work Station, the second floor houses the chamber of Circle Inspector, restrooms, store room and computer network room, according to Alanahalli Police Inspector G.N. Srikanth, who said that the building has been designed according to the Karnataka Police manual.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the Devaraja Civil, Devaraja Traffic, Hebbal and Alanahalli Police Stations will soon get their own buildings.

Maintaining that the works on the construction of Alanahalli and Hebbal Police Stations is nearing completion, he said that the construction of buildings for all the four Police Stations is being taken up under Rs. 5.8 crore package, adding that the Alanahalli Police Station will be ready for inauguration by late next month.