Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to inaugurate Mysuru Literature Festival on July 23

July 21, 2022

Panel discussions to start with International Booker Prize 2022 winner Geetanjali Shri

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej to perform at 7 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 is hosting Mysuru Literature Festival, which enters into its Sixth Season in 2022.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 said that the flagship literary event will be held on July 23 (1 pm to 5 pm) and July 24 (9.30 am to 7 pm) at Hotel Southern Star on Vinobha Road in city. Multiple Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej will perform on 23rd at 7 pm. The event is open to public.

This year’s event will see glittering stalwarts in the field of literature, cinema, yakshagana, journalism, cricket, drama, bureaucracy, wildlife, life lessons and capacity building for community.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate the Literature Festival on the 23rd of July at 1 pm. Geetanjali Shri, International Booker Prize 2022 winner, will be the keynote speaker and Ricky Kej will be the guests of honour.

Author and entrepreneur Aroon Raman will release the newsletter “The Book Leaf” on the occasion.

Harinabhisarana — Yakshagaana by Abhijna Hegde and troupe will be performing Yaskshagana to kickstart the festivities. Eminent authors, artists and speakers like Dharmendra Kumar, Ranjani Raghavan, Dr. Akkai Padmashali, Mohua Chinappa, Dr. D.V. Guruprasad, Gajanana Sharma and Gururaj Karajagi are some of the notable names who will be leading the discussions. Esther Ananthamurthy’s book ‘Nenapu Anantha’ will be released by Prof. V. K. Nataraj.

“This edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival has an eclectic range of authors and speakers including several distinguished names like Rajdeep Sardesai, Charu Sharma, Nidhin Olikara, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sagarika Ghose, Sugata Srinivasraju, Dr. Sanjay Gubbi, Pamela Gale Malhotra, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, Dr. Krishna Rau, Dr. H.S. Champa, Shankar Bellur, Padmavati Rao and Dr. R. Balasubramanium. Young and upcoming author Anirudh Kanisetti and Mysuur based authors Dr. N. S. Vishwanath, Maithili Rao, Sita Bhaskar, Dr. Prasanna Santhekadur, Dr. Prithvi Datta and Prof. C. Naganna will be part of the panel discussions,” Shubha Sanjay Urs said.

“As it is our purpose to introduce reading to the younger generation, our panels for children has interesting panels introducing them to Yoga, fostering a love for nature and a story-telling session by Roopa Pai, Yamini Muthanna, Manisha Dasappa and Snake Shyam,” she added.

Founder- Trustee of the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs – 2015 Shubha Sanjay Urs will be curating the panel discussions of the Mysuru Literature Festival for the sixth year in a row.