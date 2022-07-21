Selected for MDJA Awards

July 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The following journalists have been selected for Annual Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) Awards for the year 2021-22:

Best Kannada Report: Ravichandra Hanchya, Reporter, Praja Satya [Report: ‘Mysuru Gandhigilla Smaraka’ ].

Best Kannada Report (Rural): Prathap T. Kodinarasipura, Reporter, Vijayavani, Nanjangud taluk [Report: ‘Pakshigalige Meenu Bale Urulu’ ].

Best English Report: K.K. Karthik, Reporter, The New Indian Express [Report: ‘A vision to guide the challenged’ ].

Best Photograph: M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Photographer, Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore [Photo of Fire & Emergency Services staff rescuing an elderly citizen from the debris of old house that had collapsed due to rain].

Best Electronic Media Report: G. Jayanth, Reporter, Doordarshan and Ramu, Cameraman, Doordarshan [Special report on ‘Prani Pakshigala Daha Teerisalu Kere Meesalu’ ].

M.C. Raghavendra Swamy, Reporter, Doordarshan [Special report on ‘Haggada Darada Chavaniya Avishkara’ ].

Following journalists will be felicitated on the occasion: H.P. Krishnashetty, Senior Sub-Editor, Vijayavani.

Lifetime Achievement: B.S. Prabhurajan, Special Correspondent, United News of India (UNI); Pragathi Gopalakrishna, Photographer, Pragathi Photo News; Machamma Mallige, Senior Sub-Editor, Kannadigara Prajanudi.

Senior Photographer: M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Photographer, Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore.

Rural Journalist: Hullahalli Mohan, Reporter, Amogha TV.

Senior Reporter – Visual Media: Ram, Reporter, TV9.

Senior Cameraman – Visual Media: K.V. Kiran Kumar, News1.

The annual award presentation and felicitation ceremony will be held at the end of the month commemorating the Press Day celebrations, according to a press release from MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya.