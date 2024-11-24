Maharudrabhisheka at city temple

November 24, 2024

As part of Kathika Month, Sri Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple Trust has organised Maharudrabhisheka, special puja and Prasad distribution at the Temple in Lashkar Mohalla tomorrow morning.

Like every year, the Trust will be arranging lunch for the students of Government School for the Blind and Deaf & Dumb School in Tilak Nagar at 1 pm.

Procession of Hulivahana and Parvathi Parameshwara Sameta Suvarna Kolagada Utsava Murthy will be taken out in the main thoroughfares of the area at 7 pm. For further details, contact Mob: 93416-19373, according to a press release.