‘Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha and Basava belong to everyone’
‘Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha and Basava belong to everyone’

February 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has said that Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha and Basava belong to everyone in the nation. They are not the property of a few intellectuals.

Speaking at the ongoing National Theatre Festival at Rangayana yesterday, Cariappa said, “Everyone has right to speak and share his or her opinions. It is not limited to those who belong to leftist ideologies. Similarly, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha and Basava belong to everyone.”

“I would like everyone to share their views openly and discuss without any kind of inhibitions. When somebody belonging to leftist ideology is speaking, rightist would not listen to him and vice-versa. This kind of trend should change. We need to come out of our inhibitions and listen to everyone,” he said.

