Over 60,000 visit Rangayana in three days

February 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 60,000 people have thronged Rangayana and Kalamandira premises to witness the ongoing Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival since it started on Feb.14.

On the first day of the Theatre Fest, 15,000 people visited the venue and the number swelled dramatically on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, to over 20,000 and 25,000 respectively.

With the Festival venue recording a huge gathering each day, security has been beefed up with the Dog Squad too being pressed into service.

