Major showroom fire guts cars, spare parts

December 26, 2021

Mysuru: A major fire was reported in a car showroom and service station in the city in the wee hours of today and at least four cars have been gutted. A couple of them have been partially damaged.

Fire has been extinguished now by four fire tenders and the exact worth of the damage — whether the gutted cars are new ones or were brought in there for service and repairs — is yet to be assessed. Fortunately, the fire was contained before it spread to the first floor where many brand-new cars were stored, ready for delivery.

The fire was reported at Advaith Hyundai Showroom and Service Station in front of the Christ the King Convent (CKC) High School on JLB Road. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason. However, it is not confirmed yet.

People who stay near the vicinity and a few apartment residents noticed thick smoke billowing from the showroom in the wee hours and they immediately alerted the Fire Service Department at Saraswathipuram.

Four fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot and battled with raging flames. Fire was extinguished only after five to six hours, said residents of the area. As it was a holiday for the showroom today, staff had to be called from their homes to assess the damage. Shelves, spare parts sections, storage areas, wooden partitions, furniture, oils and lubricants stored inside were destroyed.

According to sources in the showroom, a formal complaint would be lodged after assessing the damage and the actual reason for the fire is not yet known. “We have just come here and we will look into the damage. Four cars have been completely damaged and two have suffered partial damages. We will have to take the inventory before determining the extent of loss,” said a showroom employee present at the scene of the fire.