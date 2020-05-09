Make Jubilant Co. investigation report by IAS Officer public: Former MP

May 9, 2020

Dhruvanarayan accuses BJP leaders in Delhi of supporting the Company

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan has accused BJP leaders in Delhi for supporting Jubilant Company at Nanjangud and has demanded that the investigation report submitted to the State Government by Special Officer Harsha Gupta be made public.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here this morning, the former MP said that out of 90 positive COVID-19 cases in Mysuru district, 79 positive cases were from Jubilant Company alone.

Continuing, Dhruvanarayan said that the State Government had appointed IAS Officer Harsha Gupta as the Special Officer to investigate the source of Coronavirus in the company and the Special Officer has submitted his report to the Government which should be made public.

Pointing out that many Ministers, who visited the company in Nanjangud, were giving different statements, Dhruvanarayan alleged that Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had stated in a national TV channel that the first patient (P-52) from Jubilant Company had gone to China and had returned, but P-52 has stated that he had never gone to any country and he does not even have a passport. Despite this, Dr. Sudhakar has not taken back his statement, Dhruvanarayan said.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar has stated that the Jubilant Company investigation is going on, when the Special Officer has already submitted a report to the State Government, the former MP observed and rued that Special Officer Harsha Gupta did not get cooperation from Jubilant officials during the investigation.

Stating that Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar was also giving different statements on Jubilant Company, Dhruvanarayan said that Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan had stated that though BJP Governments were ruling both Centre and State, the investigation into the source of Coronavirus at Jubilant Company was not conducted properly, which was causing tension and anxiety among the public.

Pointing out that four persons had lost their lives following gas leakage at Jubilant in 2002 and 15 cows had died after drinking polluted water that was let out by the company in 2004-05, the former MP said that though such incidents had taken place, BJP leaders in Delhi were supporting the company and added that the source of Coronavirus in the company has remained a mystery.

When media persons asked that former MP whether prevention and control of COVID-19 is the need of the hour or finding the source of the virus in the company, the former MP asked then why was a Special Officer appointed.

The former MP alleged that while many organisations and companies donated equal money to PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, Jubilant Company has donated Rs. 25 lakh to CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and Rs. 10 crore to PM CARES Fund and questioned why the company donated different amount to both the funds.

Alleging that the Centre and the State Governments were not taking proper care of migrants, Dhruvanarayan said that the enthusiasm shown to bring back Indians from abroad was not the same when it came to sending back migrants to their native places.

City Congress President R. Murthy, former MyLAC Chairman H.A. Venkatesh, former Corporator Shivanna and Congress leader Shafi were present at the press meet.