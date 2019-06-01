Make K.T. Street pedestrian-friendly
Voice of The Reader

Make K.T. Street pedestrian-friendly

Sir,

Nowadays it is very difficult to walk on K.T. Street, particularly from Prabha Theatre to Irwin Road junction. I am a pedestrian as I usually walk to my workplace.

But I face many hurdles as the owners of electrical shops on the stretch have either occupied the footpaths or they deny me my right to walk on the footpath occupied by them to display their wares like mosquito bats, torch etc. All these items are hung outside their shops at a height of 4 ft. from ground-level and as a result they touch the foreheads of the pedestrians.

When objected to this, they just abused me. On behalf of hundreds of pedestrians, who frequent this busy Road, I request the Mysuru City Corporation authorities concerned to visit the spot and make this stretch pedestrian-friendly.

– Lakshmi, Mysuru, 27.5.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

June 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching