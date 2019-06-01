Make K.T. Street pedestrian-friendly

Sir,

Nowadays it is very difficult to walk on K.T. Street, particularly from Prabha Theatre to Irwin Road junction. I am a pedestrian as I usually walk to my workplace.

But I face many hurdles as the owners of electrical shops on the stretch have either occupied the footpaths or they deny me my right to walk on the footpath occupied by them to display their wares like mosquito bats, torch etc. All these items are hung outside their shops at a height of 4 ft. from ground-level and as a result they touch the foreheads of the pedestrians.

When objected to this, they just abused me. On behalf of hundreds of pedestrians, who frequent this busy Road, I request the Mysuru City Corporation authorities concerned to visit the spot and make this stretch pedestrian-friendly.

– Lakshmi, Mysuru, 27.5.2019

