Karnataka State Sub-Junior & Junior Aquatic Championship-2019: Suvana C. Baskar sets two New Meet Records

Suvana C. Baskar of Dolphin Swimming Centre, excelled by setting two New Meet Records (NMRs) in the women’s Group I 50m Back Stroke and 200m Medley events on the second day of the State Sub-Junior and Junior Aquatic Championship, conducted by the Karnataka Swimming Association, at Chamundi Vihar Swimming Pool here yesterday.
Results (winners only)
Boys
Group I — 200m Medley: 1. R. Bhavesh (BSRC, 2:15.94s); 50m Freestyle: 1. S. Hiten Mittal (Gafray 24.72s); 50m Backstroke: 1. R. Bhavesh (BSRC 28.33s); 4 x 200m Freestyle: BSRC, 8:07.72s.
Group II — 200m Medley: 1. Utkarsh S. Patil (BAC 2:22.51s); 800m Freestyle: 1. V. Shivank (BAC 9:36.97s); 50m Freestyle: 1. V. Ghruthan (VAC 27.68s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Akshaya Shet (BSRC 30.42s); 4x100m Freestyle: 1. BAC 4:04.59.
Group III — 200m Medley: 1. Renukacharya Hodmani (Dolphin 2:40.61s); 100m Breaststroke: 1. R. Navaneeth Gowda (Dolphin 1:24.68s); 4x50m Medley: 1. Swimmers Club, Belagavi, 2:24.14s.
Group IV A — 200m Medley: 1. Grahith G. Prabhu (Mangala 2:53.48s); 50m Butterfly: Harikarthik Velu (Golden Fin 34.22s).
Group IV B — 200m Medley: 1. N. Naitik (Mangala 2:59.08s); 50m Butterfly: 1. N. Naitik (Mangala 35.60s).
Women
Group I — 200m Medley: Suvana C. Baskar (Dolphin – NMR, 2:31.09s, Old, V. Malavika, 2:31.10s, NAC, 2013); 50m Freestyle: 1. Smruthi Mahalingam (BSRC 28.32s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Suvana C. Baskar (Dolphin, NMR, 31.20s, Old, 32.26s, Self, 2018).
Group II — 200m Medley: 1. Latiesha Mandanna (Gafray 2:34.01s); 800m Freestyle: 1. Ashmitha Chandra (Gafray 10:04.58s); 50m Freestyle: 1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC 28.52s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC, NMR, 31.70s, Old, 31.82s, Niana Venkatesh, 2018).
Group III — 200m Medley: 1. Vihitha Nayana (Pooja 2:46.01s); 100m Breaststroke: 1. Manavi Varma (Dolphin 1:21.97s); 4x50m Medley: 1. BAC 2:27.46s.
Group IV A — 200m Medley: 1. Priyanshi Misra (Gafray 2:57.13s); 50m Butterfly: 1. K. Monya Kousumi (NAC 33.62s).
Group IV B — 200m Medley: 1. Dhinidhi (Golden Fin 2:53.46s); 50m Butterfly: 1. Dhinidhi (Golden Fin 34.80s).
