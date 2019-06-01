Karnataka State Sub-Junior & Junior Aquatic Championship-2019: Suvana C. Baskar sets two New Meet Records
Sports

Karnataka State Sub-Junior & Junior Aquatic Championship-2019: Suvana C. Baskar sets two New Meet Records

Suvana C. Baskar of Dolphin Swimming Centre, excelled by setting two New Meet Records (NMRs) in the women’s Group I 50m Back Stroke and 200m Medley events on the second day of the State Sub-Junior and Junior Aquatic Championship, conducted by the Karnataka Swimming Association, at Chamundi Vihar Swimming Pool here yesterday.

Results (winners only)

Boys

Group I — 200m Medley: 1. R. Bhavesh (BSRC, 2:15.94s); 50m Freestyle: 1. S. Hiten Mittal (Gafray 24.72s); 50m Backstroke: 1. R. Bhavesh (BSRC 28.33s); 4 x 200m Freestyle: BSRC, 8:07.72s.

Group II — 200m Medley: 1. Utkarsh S. Patil (BAC 2:22.51s); 800m Freestyle: 1. V. Shivank (BAC 9:36.97s); 50m Freestyle: 1. V. Ghruthan (VAC 27.68s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Akshaya Shet (BSRC 30.42s); 4x100m Freestyle: 1. BAC 4:04.59.

Group III — 200m Medley: 1. Renukacharya Hodmani (Dolphin 2:40.61s); 100m Breaststroke: 1. R. Navaneeth Gowda (Dolphin 1:24.68s); 4x50m Medley: 1. Swimmers Club, Belagavi, 2:24.14s.

Group IV A — 200m Medley: 1. Grahith G. Prabhu (Mangala 2:53.48s); 50m Butterfly: Harikarthik Velu (Golden Fin 34.22s).

Group IV B — 200m Medley: 1. N. Naitik (Mangala 2:59.08s); 50m Butterfly: 1. N. Naitik (Mangala 35.60s).

Group IV B – 200m Medley winner Dhinidhi Desinghu of Golden Fin Sports Club in action.

Women

Group I — 200m Medley: Suvana C. Baskar (Dolphin – NMR, 2:31.09s, Old, V. Malavika, 2:31.10s, NAC, 2013); 50m Freestyle: 1. Smruthi Mahalingam (BSRC 28.32s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Suvana C. Baskar (Dolphin, NMR, 31.20s, Old, 32.26s, Self, 2018).

Group II — 200m Medley: 1. Latiesha Mandanna (Gafray 2:34.01s); 800m Freestyle: 1. Ashmitha Chandra (Gafray 10:04.58s); 50m Freestyle: 1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC 28.52s); 50m Backstroke: 1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC, NMR, 31.70s, Old, 31.82s, Niana Venkatesh, 2018).

READ ALSO  Wins Medals in Swimming

Group III — 200m Medley: 1. Vihitha Nayana (Pooja 2:46.01s); 100m Breaststroke: 1. Manavi Varma (Dolphin 1:21.97s); 4x50m Medley: 1. BAC 2:27.46s.

Group IV A — 200m Medley: 1. Priyanshi Misra (Gafray 2:57.13s); 50m Butterfly: 1. K. Monya Kousumi (NAC 33.62s).

Group IV B — 200m Medley:  1. Dhinidhi (Golden Fin 2:53.46s); 50m Butterfly: 1. Dhinidhi (Golden Fin 34.80s).

June 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching