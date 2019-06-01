Chris Gayle breaks Record for most sixes in World Cup history

Chris Gayle scored 50 off 34 as West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in their World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Friday.

West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50.

Gayle reached his half-century with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced.

During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the “Universe Boss”, broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history. He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman AB de Villiers.

Ricky Ponting, with 31 sixes is third on the list. Brendon McCullum (29 sixes) is fourth and Herschelle Gibbs (28 sixes) is fifth.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya (both 27 sixes) are tied at sixth. Sourav Ganguly (25 sixes) is in eighth place, Matthew Hayden (23 sixes) is ninth and Vivian Richards (22 sixes) is tenth.