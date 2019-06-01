Mother, daughters excel in Swimming

In the Mysore District Swimming Championship-2019 organised by the Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), recently at the University Swimming Pool in Saraswathipuram here, K.R. Jyothi and her two daughters — J. Bhumika and J. Bhuvana — have together won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Jyothi, representing CC Club, has won gold in 50m Breast Stroke and silver in 50m Freestyle.

Bhuvana has won gold in 50m Breast Stroke and also in 50m Freestyle and was declared Individual Champion.

Bhumika has won bronze in 50m Breast Stroke and also in 50m Butterfly Stroke.

Bhuvana and Bhumika are students of 10th standard and 7th standard respectively at CFTRI School.

The women’s league of Sri Banashakari Trust, Bengaluru, has conferred the State-level ‘Kreedaratna’ award on Jyothi.