Mother, daughters excel in Swimming
Sports

Mother, daughters excel in Swimming

In the Mysore District Swimming Championship-2019 organised by the Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), recently at the University Swimming Pool in Saraswathipuram here, K.R. Jyothi and her two daughters — J. Bhumika and J. Bhuvana — have together won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Jyothi, representing CC Club, has won gold in 50m Breast Stroke and silver in 50m Freestyle.

Bhuvana has won gold in 50m Breast Stroke and also in 50m Freestyle and was declared Individual Champion.

Bhumika has won bronze in 50m Breast Stroke and also in 50m Butterfly Stroke.

Bhuvana and Bhumika are students of 10th standard and 7th standard respectively at CFTRI School.

The women’s league of Sri Banashakari Trust, Bengaluru, has conferred the State-level ‘Kreedaratna’ award on Jyothi.

June 1, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching